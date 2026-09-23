Guterres warns of escalating conflicts, geopolitical divisions

NEW YORK, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of rising conflicts and geopolitical divisions, amid disregard for the Charter of the United Nations and international law, growing humanitarian needs and declining funding.

In his report to the General Assembly on the work of the Organisation, Guterres said conflicts are increasingly regionalised, hampering peace efforts and leaving civilians bearing the brunt.

He said the United Nations continued to support conflict prevention, mediation, peacebuilding and political transitions through its special political missions and peacekeeping operations.