EU fuel, lubricant prices surge 23.8 percent YoY in August

BRUSSELS, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) – In August 2026, the price of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in the EU increased by 23.8 percent compared with August 2025. This followed year-on-year increases of 13.7 percent in June and 16.9 percent in July, according to Eurostat.

In 26 of the 27 EU countries, fuels and lubricants prices were higher in August 2026 compared with August 2025. Eighteen EU countries recorded price increases higher than 20 percent.

The highest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+34.5%), Lithuania (+28.8%), Finland (+27.6%), Germany (+27.5%) and France (+27.4%). The lowest increases were recorded in Hungary (+1.3%), Sweden (+6.1%) and Ireland (+11.7%).

On a monthly basis, in August 2026, EU consumers saw diesel prices increase by 8.3 percent and petrol by 3.3 percent compared with the previous month.

Between July and August 2026, diesel prices increased in 26 EU countries, with the highest increases registered in Czechia (+14.3%) and Bulgaria (+13.5%).

For petrol, 22 countries recorded increases, three recorded decreases, while prices remained stable in two countries. The largest increases were in Spain (+8.2%) and Romania (+6.6%), while slight decreases were recorded in Hungary (-0.6%), Denmark (-0.3%) and Slovakia (-0.1%).