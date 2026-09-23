Apollo Hospitals CEO highlights UAE as regional hub for healthcare innovation

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE is a leading model for regional integration and innovation adoption, supported by an advanced investment and healthcare environment, according to Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, President & CEO – Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Healthcare Leaders Summit – Abu Dhabi 2026, Sasidhar said Apollo operates an advanced clinic in Dubai serving residents and GCC nationals and is seeking to expand its regional partnerships.

Hosted by Forbes Middle East at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in partnership with PureHealth, the summit brought together more than 100 speakers and around 3,000 participants under the theme “Defining Global Standards in Healthcare Excellence”.

Sasidhar said fragmentation between hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and home-care services remains a global healthcare challenge, highlighting artificial intelligence as a key technology for integrating services and improving the patient journey.

He said Apollo's network comprises more than 70 hospitals, 7,000 pharmacies and 400 clinics, alongside diagnostic centres, adding that the group is seeking new partnerships with technology companies and healthcare providers across the region, with Abu Dhabi serving as a hub for technological and medical innovation.