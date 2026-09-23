Abdullah bin Zayed joins Trump meeting with Arab, Islamic leaders on sidelines of UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in a meeting convened by US President Donald Trump with a number of leaders and foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting was attended by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye; Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic; H.H. Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait; Ali al-Zaidi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq; Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic; Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt; H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan; Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain; and Ambassador Talal bin Sulaiman bin Habib Al Rahbi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the United States.

The meeting discussed current regional developments and the situation in the Middle East, as well as ways to consolidate security and stability and fulfil the aspirations of the region's peoples for development and economic prosperity.

The participants also discussed mechanisms to strengthen multilateral international action in support of efforts to achieve peace, development and stability and address regional and international challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump to promote security and stability and advance peace and development in the Middle East.

The top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's support for regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and establishing lasting peace in a manner that enhances security, stability and prosperity for all peoples of the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States, which, he said, are founded on solid pillars of trust, mutual respect and shared interests, as well as fruitful cooperation across numerous vital sectors in support of the development priorities of both friendly countries.

The meeting was also attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.