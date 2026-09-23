Education Interface Exhibition brings together 580 universities and educational institutions

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the Education Interface platform organised the 12th edition of its annual exhibition from 22 and 23 September 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi), with broad participation from local and international universities and educational institutions.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili as Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, along a select group of decision-makers, representatives of educational institutions, experts, families, and students.

The 2026 edition of the event will be held under the theme ''Education and the Family'', in line with the designation of 2026 as the UAE Year of the Family, highlighting the family’s pivotal role in supporting children throughout their educational journey, helping them choose their academic and professional paths, and strengthening the partnership between families and educational institutions in building generations equipped to meet the demands of the future.

The 12th edition brings together 580 universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the UAE, giving students and parents the opportunity to learn about academic programmes, future specialisations, scholarships and career pathways, alongside insight into the latest global trends in education and the requirements of the job market.

The 2026 edition will also see the launch of a range of specialised initiatives, programmes and interactive sessions bringing together students, parents, experts and educational institutions, helping to raise awareness of educational and professional opportunities and to instill a culture of early planning for academic and career futures.

The organising committee affirmed that Education Interface 2026 represents a national platform that brings together the various stakeholders of the education ecosystem under one roof, supporting the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable knowledge economy and preparing qualified national talent to lead the future.