UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Molano powers to victory on opening stage of CRO Race

ZAGREB, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sebastián Molano got UAE Team Emirates-XRG off to the perfect start at the CRO Race, powering to victory on Stage 1 after an excellent team performance on the 167km opening stage from Split to Seget Donji.

Running from Tuesday, 22 September through to Sunday, 27 September, the CRO Race is a six-day stage race that takes place in the European nation of Croatia.

The Colombian produced a long sprint from around 300 metres to go following a superb lead-out from Rui Oliveira, holding off a fast-finishing Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) to take the victory and the first leader’s jersey of the six-day race. Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) completed the podium.

The rolling opening stage saw a four-rider breakaway of Sam Maisonobe, Gabriele Raccagni, Mihael Štajnar and Mateusz Kostański establish itself at the head of the race, with the quartet building an advantage of around two minutes as the peloton kept the move under control.

The result marks Molano’s second career stage victory at the CRO Race and gives UAE Team Emirates–XRG the ideal start to the week in Croatia.

Sebastián Molano said: “It was a really good day for us and I’m very happy to finish it off with the win. The team did a great job throughout the stage. Nils did a lot of work to help bring the attackers back and then in the final Rui was incredible. He brought me into the perfect position and from there I knew I had to commit to the sprint. For me he’s the best leadout man around.”

“I went quite early, around 300 metres to go, so it was a long sprint and I could feel Magnier coming quickly at the end. Thankfully I had enough to hold on. It’s a great way to start the race and a victory we can all enjoy together as a team. I love racing here in Croatia and we can go for the GC also with Tim Wellens.”

With the victory, Molano takes the first leader’s jersey of the 2026 CRO Race, with the team turning its attention to Stage 2, a 114.5km run from Biograd na Moru to Novalja which is expected to provide another opportunity for the fast men.