MIAMI, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) - Hurricane Polo, which earlier on Tuesday reached Category 5 ‌strength, the highest possible, continued intensifying off Mexico's Pacific coast, posing life-threatening flooding risks, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Despite its proximity and the heavy rains it will bring, Polo is expected to move slowly off the coast in the next couple of days and shift ​its trajectory heading farther from the shore, an NHC advisory added Aaccording to Reuters.

"A turn toward the northwest and west-northwest is ​expected tonight and Wednesday," NHC warned. "On the forecast track, the core of Polo is expected to ⁠be near the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days, although forecast to remain offshore."

With maximum sustained winds ​near 165 mph (270 km/h), some additional strengthening is likely through Tuesday night. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunter ​aircraft is en route to investigate Polo, the advisory added.

Polo, classified by the NHC as "extremely dangerous", is currently located some 205 miles (335 km) south of the tourist town of Zihuatanejo and 345 miles south-southeast of the port city of Manzanillo.

Mexican authorities warned of intense rainfall forecast for western and southern parts of the country, which ‌could cause ⁠rivers to overflow.