OpenAI forms independent math and AI advisory group

WASHINGTON, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI announced a new independent advisory group hosted at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. Called the Advisory Group on Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence, the group is meant to give mathematicians more input into the company’s math-oriented research.

“This group will serve as a bridge to the mathematical community and broader public, giving mathematicians a voice in how we move forward,” said the company in a post.

The group will advise on reviewing and sharing emerging results, academic and professional standards in mathematical research, and how OpenAI tools can support mathematics research and learning.

The announcement comes after mathematicians raised concerns in an open letter titled A Severe Misalignment of AI in Mathematics about using solved open problems as an AI benchmark.

A new internal model that only started training on August 28 has now solved over 100 world-class mathematical problems.