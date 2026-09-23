EU oil imports value up by 56%, volume stable in Q2 2026

BRUSSELS, 23rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the second quarter of 2026, the value of the EU’s petroleum oil imports rose sharply by 55.8%, however their volume remained mostly stable compared with the monthly average in 2025, at 36.7 million tonnes (+1.2%), according to figures released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Regarding liquefied natural gas, import value rose by 4.1% and import volume fell by 5.6%. In the same period, imports of natural gas in gaseous form rose in both value (+18.5%) and volume (+3.4%).

In the second quarter of 2026, the main suppliers of petroleum oil to the EU were the United States (18.8%), Norway (14.3%) and Kazakhstan (13.4%).

The majority of liquefied natural gas was imported from the United States (63.2%). Another 17.3% came from Russia and 8.1% from Algeria.

Norway was the main supplier of natural gas in its gaseous state (51.2%), followed by Algeria (18.2%) and the United Kingdom (11.1%), which surpassed Russia (10.2%) among the top 3 partners.