European shares fall as oil prices, bond yields rise

BRUSSELS, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- European shares closed lower on Wednesday as oil prices climbed back above $100 a barrel, pushing government bond yields higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended the session down 0.4%, reversing earlier gains, while most major European bourses also declined.

Most sectors on the STOXX 600 finished lower, with energy the exception, rising 1.3%. Heavyweight banking stocks fell 0.4%, while insurance and construction and materials recorded the steepest declines, falling 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.