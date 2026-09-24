US, China extend trade truce until 10th January

WASHINGTON , 24th September, 2026 (WAM) --The United States and China have agreed to extend their trade truce until 10th January, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, as Chinese President Xi Jinping began a state visit to Washington.

Bessent said on Wednesday, following talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, that the two countries have agreed to extend the truce by two months.

The agreement, which Bessent referred to as the “Busan Agreement”, had been due to expire on 10th November but will now remain in effect until 10th January.