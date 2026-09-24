AI leaders urge UN safeguards to maintain human control over advanced systems

NEW YORK,24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Leaders of major artificial intelligence companies urged the United Nations on Wednesday to establish safeguards for the rapidly advancing technology, warning of the risks of humans losing control over increasingly powerful AI systems.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, warned that poorly managed AI could pose a risk to humanity as a whole, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman cautioned that humans could lose control of the future to artificial intelligence.

Addressing the UN Security Council, the executives called for effective safeguards and international standards to ensure that increasingly capable AI systems remain under human control. They also warned against allowing the power of advanced AI to become concentrated in the hands of a single company or country.

At the same time, Amodei and Altman highlighted AI's potential benefits. Altman said the technology should ultimately give individuals greater agency, including greater opportunities to learn, create, discover and participate.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told the Security Council that governments should heed the warnings from technology leaders, saying the responsibility for preventing potentially catastrophic consequences could not be left to AI companies alone.