Dubai Basketball edge Real Madrid in EuroLeague opener

DUBAI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball secured a historic 78-77 victory over Real Madrid in their EuroLeague season opener at Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday.

Before tip-off, players, coaching staff and spectators observed a minute's silence in memory of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Dubai led 20-16 after the first quarter before Real Madrid took a 44-38 half-time lead. The hosts responded strongly after the break, winning the third quarter 25-18 before holding on for a one-point victory.

Dwayne Bacon led Dubai with 24 points, while head coach Xavi Pascual hailed the victory and thanked the home fans for their support.