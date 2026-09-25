Mohammed bin Rashid receives Saudi Crown Prince's condolences on passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid

DUBAI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, received a phone call on Thursday from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who offered his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the call, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, admit him to Paradise, and grant the Al Maktoum family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his condolences and sincere fraternal sentiments.