Belgium strengthens cooperation with US to combat organised crime

BRUSSELS, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgium has announced plans to strengthen security cooperation and information-sharing, within existing legal frameworks, with US security agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), to combat organised crime and drug trafficking.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said following talks in Washington with intelligence, counter-narcotics and national security officials that FBI Director Kash Patel offered to train Belgian police in the use of artificial intelligence.

Quintin highlighted the importance of cooperation with US agencies, noting that information previously provided by them had helped dismantle a terrorist cell in Antwerp. He said the Port of Antwerp remained of particular interest to US security services, while tackling drug trafficking networks is a shared priority.