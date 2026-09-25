GCC chief urges EU cooperation to shield supply chains from regional crisis

NEW YORK, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the economic repercussions of the current regional crisis extend beyond the region to Europe and the wider world, with disruptions to shipping routes and rising costs affecting commodity and food prices and global supply chains.

Speaking at the second MED9 Rome Alliance ministerial meeting on fertiliser availability and food security on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, Albudaiwi said the GCC and EU have the economic, logistics and investment capabilities to strengthen energy and food security and supply-chain resilience.

He called for greater cooperation to mitigate transport and insurance risks, prioritise shipments of food, fertilisers and fuel, and advance GCC-EU trade and regulatory cooperation, including negotiations towards a free trade agreement.

Albudaiwi said closer GCC-EU cooperation is the most effective way to address current economic challenges.