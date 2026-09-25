Abdullah bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM in New York; ‘One Million Lebanese AI Experts’ initiative launched under Government Experience Exchange Programme

NEW YORK, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Lebanon and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors in support of their shared interests and the prosperity of their peoples.

They also discussed a number of issues on the UN General Assembly's agenda and exchanged views on regional topics of mutual interest.

The UAE top diplomat reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Lebanon and its support for all efforts aimed at establishing lasting security and stability in the country and fulfilling the aspirations of the Lebanese people for development and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides announced the launch of the “One Million Lebanese AI Experts” initiative under the Government Experience Exchange Programme (GEEP), in cooperation with the Government of Lebanon. The initiative reflects the depth of the partnership between the two countries and their commitment to expanding the exchange of expertise and knowledge in government and technology.

The initiative aims to build digital capabilities and enable participants to effectively use artificial intelligence tools in their work and daily lives.

It seeks to equip one million Lebanese people with fundamental and practical skills in generative AI and prompt engineering, including how to formulate instructions and guide AI tools to produce accurate and effective results.

Prompt engineering is a key skill that enables individuals and organisations to interact effectively with AI applications and leverage them to enhance working methods and government services.

The initiative seeks to strengthen participants' ability to use these tools to accomplish tasks, boost productivity, and develop innovative ideas and solutions to challenges.

It forms part of the GEEP's efforts to share UAE expertise and experience and build practical partnerships that support the development of institutional and human capabilities in partner governments.

The inclusive initiative targets all segments of Lebanese society, giving people of different ages, backgrounds and roles the opportunity to acquire practical skills in AI and prompt engineering.

This approach is designed to broaden the beneficiary base, enhance society's readiness for digital transformation, and promote the use of AI as a tool for development and innovation.

The launch underscores the two sides' commitment to strengthening knowledge cooperation, investing in future skills and expanding opportunities to harness advanced technologies in support of the aspirations of Lebanese society and government development.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State.