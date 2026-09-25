US, Chinese Presidents discuss strengthening ties, Middle East developments

WASHINGTON, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed strengthening bilateral relations, as well as regional developments and security conditions in the Middle East, during their meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Trump affirmed that decisions taken by the United States and China in the areas of security, technology and artificial intelligence could contribute to advancing peace and prosperity over the coming decades.

Xi Jinping is currently visiting the United States after attending the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) in New York.