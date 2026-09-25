Wildfires disrupt 409 flights in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry said flight safety remains the top priority as wildfires reduce visibility in Kalimantan, disrupting hundreds of flights across the region, Antara New Agency reported.

“Flight safety remains the top priority,” Director General of Indonesian Air Transportation Lukman F. Laisa said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Air Transportation continues to monitor and coordinate with aviation stakeholders over the fires’ impact on flight safety and operations across Kalimantan.

Laisa said smoke from the fires can reduce visibility around airports, disrupting flight operations.

“Under these conditions, safety remains the main consideration in every operational flight decision,” he said.

From Sept. 14-20, 2026, a total of 409 flights were affected.