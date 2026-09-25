Gold heads for weekly loss

CAPITALS, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices ticked up on ‌Friday but were set to post a weekly loss, pressured by a stronger dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated to contain inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $4,288.36 per ounce by 02:00 GMT, but was down 2 percent so far this week. US gold futures edged 0.6 percent higher to $4,323.10.

Spot silver slipped 0.1 percent to $63.81 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.5 percent to $1,756.90 and palladium fell 1.3 percent to $1,257.56. All three metals were poised for weekly losses.