Suhail Al Mazrouei attends Embassy of Tajikistan reception on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, yesterday attended a reception hosted by Ashrafjon Gulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the UAE, to mark his country's Independence Day and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Tajikistan.

The reception was also attended by a number of officials, as well as heads and members of Arab and foreign diplomatic and consular missions accredited to the UAE.

In remarks on the occasion, Gulov highlighted the strong relations between Tajikistan and the UAE and their continued development across various fields over the past three decades. He affirmed both countries' commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and further developing relations to serve their shared interests and benefit their peoples.