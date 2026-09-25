Google plans first test of AI chips in space under Project Suncatcher

WASHINGTON, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Google plans to launch the first test of its Project Suncatcher orbital data centre on 1st October to assess how its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) AI chips perform in the harsh conditions of space.

The mission will evaluate how the chips handle radiation, vibration and the physical stresses of launch, while also testing cooling systems, one of the biggest challenges of operating computing hardware in space.

Google's cooling system uses heat pipes to transfer heat from the chips to radiators that dissipate it into space. However, the chips will operate only in brief periods of about 15 minutes before being shut down to allow the radiators to catch up.

Google will run Gemini models on the TPUs during the mission to evaluate their performance. The company will use the results to understand what works, identify points of failure and refine its designs for future missions.

Google plans to continue Project Suncatcher testing with further launches in 2027, while expecting it will be years before Suncatcher evolves from a project into a product.