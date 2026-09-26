EDGE calls on UAE students, graduates to solve seamless network connectivity in ATP competition

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group has set a national engineering challenge for university students and recent graduates as part of Advanced Technology Pioneers (ATP), the competition launched by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Delivered under the National Science, Technology and Innovation (NSTI) Festival, ATP invites participants to solve real-world challenges set by leading UAE organisations and develop working prototypes rather than concepts alone.

EDGE has set the challenge on seamless connectivity across Wi-Fi, 5G, satellite and wire networks. The problem is direct. How to keep a user's experience unbroken as they move between network technologies and coverage areas. Roaming between Wi-Fi and mobile networks, or moving between Wi-Fi access points, produces interruptions that degrade the user experience and disrupt critical applications.

Sana AlDaoumi, Chief People and Organisation Effectiveness Officer, EDGE Group, said, “The transition from graduate to engineer happens when knowledge is tested against real-world complexity. At EDGE, we want young talent to go beyond finding the right answer, to define the problem, challenge assumptions, make informed decisions and stand behind the solutions they create. Giving UAE talent this kind of exposure early builds the confidence, judgement and technical capability our industry will need for the future. Investing in that capability is an investment in the UAE’s technological ambition and long-term competitiveness.”

Teams of three to four members can apply via ATRC’s national platform for industry-led innovation challenges, ChallengeON. Applications are open to university students at bachelor’s and master’s level and to graduates within two years of completing their studies.

Teams can form across UAE universities or through the ChallengeON platform and will receive mentorship from subject-matter experts throughout the challenge period. Applications close on 11 October 2026.