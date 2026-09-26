European shares end three-week losing streak on bank gains

BRUSSELS, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- European shares ended a three-week losing streak on Friday, supported by gains in banking stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4 percent higher, lifting its weekly gain to 0.5 percent and recording its biggest weekly rise since early August. The index had lost around 3 percent over the previous three weeks.

Energy shares fell 1.3 percent, posting the biggest sectoral losses. By contrast, oil-price-sensitive airline stocks advanced, while the travel and leisure index rose 0.8 percent.

Banks provided the biggest boost to the market, leading gains with a 1.3 percent rise, followed by financial services, which advanced 1.1 percent.