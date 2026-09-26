More than 40 missing after passenger boat sinks in DR Congo

KINSHASA, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 40 people were reported missing after a passenger boat sank on Lake Tanganyika in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Norris Mulongoy, Transport Minister for Tanganyika province, said in a statement on Friday that the incident occurred on Thursday and that 84 people were aboard the vessel, including 12 crew members.

He added that 43 people had survived as of Friday, including three children and four Tanzanian nationals.

The statement provided no information on the possible cause of the sinking.