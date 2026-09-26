Mexico pledges to increase US imports to narrow US trade deficit

MEXICO CITY, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged to increase imports from the United States at the expense of purchases from other countries, as part of efforts to reduce the US trade deficit with Mexico.

Mexico's exports to the United States significantly exceed its imports from its largest trading partner, resulting in a Mexican goods trade surplus of about US$197 billion in 2025.

Sheinbaum said Mexico was considering increasing purchases from the United States instead of other countries to help reduce the trade imbalance sought by Washington.

Mexico was the largest market for US goods exports in 2025, and Sheinbaum pledged to further increase purchases from the United States.