14 killed, including two senior military officials, in DR Congo plane crash

KINSHASA, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Fourteen people, including two senior military officials, were killed in a plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the Congolese military.

Major General Efomi Ekenge, spokesman for the Congolese military, said the two senior officials were Lieutenant-General Joseph Mutombo Katalayi Tiende, President of the High Military Court, and Lieutenant-General Lucien-René Likulia Bakumi, Auditor-General of the Armed Forces.

Ekenge said in a statement that, in addition to the two generals, 12 members of the delegation and the aircraft crew were also killed in the crash.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

The aircraft was returning to the capital, Kinshasa, from the southwestern city of Kikwit when it developed a technical fault and crashed in Kenge, according to local officials.