Hurricane Nolo strengthens to Category 2, threatens Hawaii with catastrophic flooding

HAWAII, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hurricane Nolo has strengthened into a Category 2 storm south of Hawaii, threatening the Big Island with catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flooding.

The US National Hurricane Center warned that rainfall associated with the hurricane could cause catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas of steep terrain.

Hawaii stepped up preparations as Nolo approached, with officials urging residents to prepare emergency kits.

More than 230 Hawaii National Guard personnel were activated under the state's emergency arrangements, while schools on Hawaii Island were closed for the remainder of the week.