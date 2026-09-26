Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of the Union of the Comoros in New York

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, H.H. conveyed to President Assoumani the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. He also conveyed their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Union of the Comoros and its people.

For his part, the President of the Union of the Comoros conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders and expressed his wishes for continued prosperity and well-being for the UAE and its people.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation in several areas, including economic, trade and development fields. The two sides also addressed several issues related to the agenda of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides exchanged views on several matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.