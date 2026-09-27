Public Prosecution participates in 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Public Prosecution participated in the opening of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, being held in Abu Dhabi until 1st October, in the presence of Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, and a number of Public Prosecution members.

The Congress is being held under the theme, “Accelerating crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: protecting people and planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the digital age”. Its discussions address emerging forms of crime, strengthening international cooperation and partnerships, facilitating access to justice, the responsible use of technology, and international judicial cooperation to combat transnational crime and tackle fraud, particularly fraud linked to the digital sphere.

Chancellor Salem Ali Al Zaabi, the Chief Prosecutor and Head of Public Prosecution at the Office of the UAE Attorney General, participated in the first day in a session entitled “Artificial Intelligence in Criminal Justice Systems”, during which he presented the UAE Public Prosecution’s experience in moving from the use of artificial intelligence tools to establishing an integrated institutional framework governing their application in judicial work.

He explained that the framework is founded on legal legitimacy, institutional accountability and human oversight, with the aim of safeguarding the guarantees of justice and strengthening confidence in judicial outcomes.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the session, Al Zaabi said that the UAE Public Prosecution had moved beyond using modern technologies merely to accelerate workflows towards building an integrated AI governance framework.

He said the framework comprises a dedicated strategy, an ethics charter, a policy governing the use of AI, and a matrix for assessing associated risks.

Al Zaabi explained that the framework is designed to ensure that the technology is used responsibly, remains subject to the law and human oversight, and takes into account the specific nature of judicial work.

The UAE Public Prosecution will continue its participation in the Congress by exchanging expertise with international justice institutions, presenting the UAE’s experience in developing its justice system, and contributing to international dialogue on building more efficient criminal justice systems that are better prepared to address evolving forms of crime.