UAE tourism: Sustainable growth, national integration strengthen global standing

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) --The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global tourism destination, offering a diverse mix of cultural, leisure, nature and hospitality experiences, backed by world-class infrastructure, extensive air connectivity and coordinated offerings across the seven emirates.

Travel and tourism contributed around AED251.3 billion to the UAE economy in 2025, up 3 percent from 2024 and more than 22 percent from 2019, while international visitor spending reached approximately AED209 billion.

In 2026, the UAE advanced its sustainable tourism agenda with the adoption of the National Ecotourism Policy, designed to balance economic development with the conservation of ecosystems and natural resources while showcasing the country’s natural and cultural assets.

The UAE has 55 nature reserves, while around 4,900 hectares of deserts, mountains and beaches have been rehabilitated, creating further opportunities for ecotourism and nature-based experiences and encouraging responsible tourism practices.

Efforts to present the UAE as an integrated destination gained momentum with the launch of the unified 'Visit UAE' identity, bringing the distinctive attractions of each emirate under a single national brand.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism also launched the 'UAE Grand Tour' platform, offering itineraries of up to 14 days across all seven emirates. The initiative encourages visitors to explore multiple destinations and extend their stays, while facilitating integrated programmes for international markets.

In Dubai, the Department of Economy and Tourism launched the 'A Dubai Invite' programme enabling residents to invite family and friends to experience the city. Running until 31st October 2026, it offers exclusive benefits to residents of around 200 nationalities when inviting relatives and friends to Dubai.

The Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, meanwhile, launched the 'RAK Ambassador' initiative, engaging citizens and residents in promoting the emirate as an investment and tourism destination. The initiative, which also runs until 31st October, encourages them to invite relatives and friends from abroad, supporting visitor numbers, hotel occupancy and local business activity.

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s 'Hayyakum' campaign offers a summer programme combining Yas Island’s theme parks, cultural and artistic experiences at museums in Saadiyat Cultural District and family-oriented activities.

These initiatives contribute to the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to raise the sector’s contribution to GDP to AED450 billion, attract AED100 billion in new tourism investment and reach 40 million hotel guests annually.

The UAE is also broadening its tourism map beyond major cities by bringing villages and emerging destinations into the national offering, extending the economic benefits of visitor activity across different regions.

Domestic tourism has maintained strong momentum. The sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign generated AED12.5 billion in hotel revenues and attracted around five million hotel guests, up 5 percent from the previous edition, with occupancy reaching 84 percent.

From urban destinations and international events to cultural, natural, desert and coastal attractions, the breadth of experiences available across the UAE helps draw diverse visitor segments throughout the year.

Among its cultural offerings is “Cultural Trails in Al Ain”, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The 1.4-kilometre interactive trail through the historic Al Jimi and Al Qattara oases highlights Al Ain’s cultural character and runs until 31st December.

The hospitality sector continues to attract investment and diversify its accommodation offering, supported by public-private partnerships.

Hotel establishments welcomed around 32.34 million guests in 2025, up 5.2 percent from 30.75 million in 2024, while guest nights exceeded 110.62 million, an increase of nearly 5.9 percent. Hotel revenues rose 9.7 percent to approximately AED49.21 billion, with around 217,000 rooms across more than 1,240 establishments.

The UAE’s extensive aviation network provides a key foundation for the sector. Passenger traffic through the country’s airports reached 156.8 million in 2025, up 6.1 percent from 147.8 million a year earlier, while aircraft movements increased 6.8 percent to around 855,300.

Dubai International Airport remained the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic in 2025, handling 95.2 million passengers, reflecting the UAE’s position as a global aviation hub connecting international markets.