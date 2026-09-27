Catania Airport suspends incoming flights as Mount Etna ash disrupts air traffic

ROME, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The operator of Italy’s Catania Airport suspended all incoming flights on Saturday until noon on Sunday as volcanic ash from Mount Etna and adverse weather conditions disrupted air traffic.

A volcanic cloud rose to around four kilometres, while Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) issued a red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA), the highest alert level on a four-level scale.

Catania, Sicily’s second-largest city, was also hit by a severe storm that disrupted transport, with dozens of flights diverted to other airports.

Catania Airport ranks first in Sicily and fifth nationwide in terms of passenger traffic.