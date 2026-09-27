Bangkok declared disaster-affected area as heavy rains trigger flooding

BANGKOK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Thai authorities declared Bangkok a disaster-affected area on Saturday after persistent heavy rain caused widespread flooding across the capital.

The declaration allows local authorities to take emergency measures, including accelerating drainage operations, establishing temporary shelters, identifying bedridden patients and other vulnerable groups, and assessing damage to facilitate assistance and compensation.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the situation posed risks to people’s lives and had caused damage to public and private property, calling for swift assistance to residents and close coordination among relevant agencies.

Nearly 300 millimetres of rain had fallen since Thursday, causing widespread waterlogging and flooding on roads and disrupting traffic and travel across several areas of the capital.