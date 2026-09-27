Abdullah bin Zayed meets Tonga Prime Minister in New York

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Lord Fatafehi Fakafānua, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Tonga across several fields, including the economy, trade, tourism, education and development, in support of their mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest, as well as topics on the agenda of the UN General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to further develop its relations with Tonga and enhance bilateral cooperation in support of the two countries' aspirations for comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.