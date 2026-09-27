Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately in New York with a number of foreign ministers from countries participating in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah met with H.R.H. Prince Abdul Mateen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam; Iruthisham Adam, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives; and Shishir Khanal, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal.

The meetings discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across several sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, energy and artificial intelligence, in a manner that serves mutual interests and supports development and prosperity.

The meetings also addressed a number of issues of common interest on the agenda of the UN General Assembly, while the sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its international partnerships and advancing frameworks for constructive and productive cooperation in support of sustainable development, security, stability and economic prosperity.

The meetings also touched on preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December, and the importance of strengthening international cooperation and concerted efforts to address water challenges and support the sustainable management of water resources.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met with Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and discussed with him regional and international developments, ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in the humanitarian field, and the importance of supporting international efforts to strengthen humanitarian response and mitigate the impact of crises.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.