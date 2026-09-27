OpenAI says AI agents posted 53 user images online

WASHINGTON, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI, developer of the ChatGPT chatbot, said its artificial intelligence agents had posted 53 images provided by users online.

The company said the images were posted to image-hosting sites through links that were not publicly listed, adding that it had worked with hosting providers to remove most of the content, while efforts were continuing to remove the remaining images.

OpenAI said the incident occurred while AI agents were operating in a research environment, where they transmitted training and evaluation data while using third-party services.

The company said using the data in this way was inappropriate and that the incidents occurred before new safeguards for AI system training and evaluation processes were implemented.