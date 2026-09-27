Powerful storm hits northeastern US, cancels hundreds of flights

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Heavy rain and strong winds hit the northeastern United States on Saturday as a nor'easter intensified, cancelling hundreds of flights and leaving more than 95,000 customers without power across several states.

Affected areas included New York, Boston and Philadelphia, while authorities warned of flooding and road closures.

The US National Weather Service forecast moderate to major coastal flooding across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, along with elevated water levels and high surf.

The storm led to the cancellation of 130 flights at Boston Logan International Airport alone, according to FlightAware data, while major airlines issued travel waivers allowing passengers to change bookings without additional fees.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of worsening storm impacts, with rainfall of up to 15 centimetres forecast in parts of Long Island and waves reaching around six metres.