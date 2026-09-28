UAE cruise past Bahrain 3-0 to reach Gulf Cup 27 semi-finals

JEDDAH, 27th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE advanced to the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup “Gulf Cup 27” after defeating Bahrain 3-0 at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Sunday, in the second round of Group B.

The UAE moved to six points from two matches to top the group on goal difference ahead of Qatar, who also have six points. Both teams secured their places in the semi-finals ahead of their meeting in the third and final round on Wednesday, while Bahrain and Yemen were eliminated after losing their opening two matches.

The UAE controlled much of the match and took the lead through Othman Camara in the 30th minute. Guilherme Bala doubled the advantage in the 66th minute before Ali Saleh completed the 3-0 victory in the 88th.