Swiss voters reject proposal to tighten neutrality rules

GENEVA, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Swiss voters rejected a proposal to adopt a more restrictive form of neutrality in a referendum on Sunday, according to initial projections released after polls closed.

The popular initiative sought to enshrine a stricter definition of Swiss neutrality in the Constitution, barring the country from joining or cooperating with a military or defence alliance and restricting its participation in sanctions against third countries, except those imposed by the United Nations.

The proposal was rejected by a wide margin, with 71 percent voting against it, according to an initial projection by polling institute GFS Bern released shortly after the last polling stations closed.