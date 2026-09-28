Nepal heavy rains death toll rises to 21

KATHMANDU, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Twenty-one people have died and five others remain missing in rain-induced disasters since incessant rain began on Thursday in Nepal, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a statement that 747 families have been affected, while 143 houses have been destroyed and 51 others have been partially damaged as of Sunday evening.

Shah said the adverse weather has disrupted transportation in several parts of the country, with more than a dozen roads affected by floods and landslides. Flooding has also disrupted electricity supply after transmission towers collapsed.