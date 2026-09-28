UAE Special Envoy receives 2026 UN Changemaker Award

Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, was honoured for his leadership in driving change by harnessing business, philanthropy, and partnerships to accelerate sustainable and inclusive development.

The award was presented by the Global Partnerships Forum in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations during the High-Level Week of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

NEW YORK, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Leaders from government, philanthropy, business, science, and culture were honoured at the 2026 Changemakers Awards ceremony, held during the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly. The event was presented by the Global Partnerships Forum in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Tonga to the United Nations.

The honorees included José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises; Dr. Ann Aerts, Head of the Novartis Foundation; and Dr. Srgjan Kerim, President of the 62nd Session of the UN General Assembly.

Badr Jafar received the award at UN Headquarters from Amir Dossal, Founder and President of the Global Partnerships Forum, in recognition of "his leadership in driving change by harnessing business, philanthropy, and partnerships to accelerate sustainable and inclusive development."

Amir Dossal stated, "Badr Jafar embodies the very essence of the Changemaker Award. Over three decades of dedicated work and achievement, he has demonstrated the power of collaboration between the business and philanthropic sectors, and the impact of effective partnerships, in driving tangible progress. His leadership and commitment serve as an inspiration to professionals across sectors, encouraging them to continue working toward sustainable and inclusive development."

Commenting on the award, Badr Jafar said, "The title Changemaker may be singular, but meaningful change is never achieved by one person alone. If there is one lesson I have learned from my experience in business and philanthropy, it is that no single sector has all the answers. Change depends on an interconnected ecosystem: government sets the framework and direction, while business builds, develops, and scales solutions. Philanthropy bridges the two, taking risks that others cannot and staying the course long after the spotlight and media attention have faded. That is how change happens. In the UAE, we firmly believe in this whole-of-society approach because we have seen it work firsthand both at home and with our partners around the world."

In his capacity as Special Envoy, Badr Jafar works to foster collaboration among government, business, and philanthropy in support of the UAE’s diplomatic and development priorities. Throughout the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, he is convening a series of special meetings at the UAE Mission to the United Nations on key themes, including investment in the water sector in preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi; the role of strategic philanthropy in supporting the African Union’s Agenda 2063, in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD); and artificial intelligence and inclusive growth, in partnership with Emirates Foundation.

His engagement with the United Nations dates back to 2010, when he founded the Pearl Initiative in cooperation with the UN Office for Partnerships to promote corporate governance and transparency across the Gulf region.

The Changemakers Awards recognise leaders and other individuals whose work is making a lasting impact by turning ideas into action and fostering collaboration to accelerate sustainable and inclusive development.

About the Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, appointed Badr Jafar as Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy to strengthen the UAE’s diplomatic standing by engaging the business and philanthropic sectors in the country’s global initiatives.

The role supports a diplomatic approach that harnesses the power of cross-sector partnerships to achieve sustainable outcomes and shared prosperity. The Special Envoy’s strategic objectives focus on three key areas: facilitating communication and coordination between the private and public sectors in the UAE and internationally; mobilising business and philanthropic stakeholders in support of the UAE’s diplomatic and strategic objectives; and raising awareness of the importance of cooperation among government, business, and philanthropy, while identifying opportunities for greater cross-sector collaboration.

The Special Envoy’s mandate aligns with the principles of the "We the UAE 2031" vision and UAE Centennial 2071, which aim to strengthen the UAE’s leadership in global efforts to advance economic development and philanthropy.

About Badr Jafar

Badr Jafar is the UAE Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy and CEO of Crescent Enterprises. He is a business leader, entrepreneur, and strong advocate for closer collaboration among businesses, governments, and philanthropy to accelerate sustainable and inclusive economic development. He is also the author of The Business of Philanthropy.