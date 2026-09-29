UAE Attorney General advances judicial cooperation with Switzerland, Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Attorney General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi discussed strengthening judicial cooperation, exchanging expertise and enhancing coordination on cross-border cases during separate meetings with Stefan Blättler, Attorney General of Switzerland, and Zhumagali Askhat Zhumagaliuly, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

Al Shamsi and Blättler discussed ways to expand judicial cooperation and exchange expertise in addressing evolving forms of crime, while his meeting with Zhumagali focused on strengthening coordination between public prosecution authorities and developing channels of cooperation in cross-border cases.