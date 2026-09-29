UAE Public Prosecution highlights integrated approach to drug control at UN Crime Congress

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Public Prosecution highlighted the importance of an integrated approach to tackling drug-related risks, combining prevention, awareness, and treatment with supply reduction and law enforcement to strengthen public safety.

Dr. Saeed Al Ahbabi, a prosecutor at the Federal Drug Prosecution, made the remarks during a panel organised by the National Anti-Narcotics Authority on the sidelines of the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Abu Dhabi.

The Public Prosecution stressed the importance of understanding factors influencing drug demand when developing policies and prevention programmes, as well as strengthening coordination and the exchange of expertise among relevant authorities.

Its participation reflects its role in supporting national efforts to combat drugs and developing more effective and sustainable responses.