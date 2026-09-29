Austria's new cybersecurity law to take effect on Thursday

VIENNA, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria's Network and Information Systems Security Act 2026 (NISG 2026) will enter into force on Thursday, introducing mandatory cybersecurity standards for around 4,000 companies and institutions.

The law implements the EU's NIS2 Directive and introduces binding risk-management measures and reporting obligations. The new Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BCS) will also begin operations on 1st October as Austria's central cybersecurity authority.

Markus Roth, Chairman of the Information and Consulting Division at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), said the NISG 2026 would make cybersecurity a central component of responsible corporate governance.

“Our goal is to sustainably strengthen Austria and its economy, as well as their resilience to cyberattacks,” Roth added.