EU backs counter-hybrid mechanism complementary to NATO

BRUSSELS, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- EU foreign and defence ministers backed further work on a European protocol to respond to hybrid threats, stressing that it should complement, rather than duplicate, NATO's efforts.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said several ministers had stressed the need for "full complementarity with NATO", adding: "We are not creating something additional; this has to work hand in hand" with the Alliance.

The proposed "Emergency Security Protocol" would help Member States coordinate their response to hybrid threats that fall below the threshold of armed aggression covered by NATO's Article 5.