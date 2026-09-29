Crime Congress' Abu Dhabi Declaration sets five-year roadmap to combat financial crime: UN official

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Declaration adopted at the 15th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice provides a five-year roadmap for strengthening efforts to combat financial crime, according to Judge Hatem Ali, UNODC Regional Representative for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ali said a key outcome of the Congress is the commitment to strengthening the capacity of people and communities to support governments, law enforcement and criminal justice authorities in preventing and combating crime, including through community engagement and the use of tools such as social media.

He added that the Declaration also sets out a roadmap for strengthening efforts against money laundering, terrorist financing and emerging financial crimes, particularly those involving artificial intelligence and cyber technologies.