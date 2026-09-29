Nvidia unveils security platform to stop AI agents from going rogue after new, troubling incidents

NEW YORK, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform enables full-stack governance and control across the software that runs agents, the hardware and compute layers that power their work, and the robotics systems that execute tasks in the physical world.

Organisations can deploy elements of NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform according to their unique requirements.

It includes NVIDIA OpenShell™ secure runtime software that sets boundaries for agents running on CPUs. As agents take on more work across more systems, enterprises need an enforceable boundary outside of the model and agent harness. Now broadly available, OpenShell provides a secure runtime boundary for controlling how autonomous AI agents execute tasks across open and closed models.

OpenShell delivers this protection with minimal overhead on NVIDIA Vera, the first purpose-built CPU for agentic AI. Together, OpenShell and Vera enable agents to operate securely while completing their work as quickly as possible. As open source software, OpenShell can also be extended to work with third-party compute platforms, including those from Arm and Intel.

The NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform reference system design features NVIDIA Sentry, an out-of-band watchdog that runs on NVIDIA BlueField®-4 DPUs to continuously monitor agent behavior. Sentry provides in-silicon security enforcement, meaning that if an AI agent attempts to move outside its software boundary, Sentry quarantines and stops it in milliseconds.