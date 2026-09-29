ROME, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's Catania airport reopened ​on Monday evening after ‌three days of stoppage due to volcanic ash interference from ​the nearby Mount ​Etna, Reuters reported .

"The state of alert has ⁠ended, ordinary status has ​been restored, and full services ​have resumed," airport operator SAC wrote on social media.

All departures and ​arrivals to and from ​the Sicilian airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger ‌traffic, ⁠had been suspended on Saturday due to Etna's activity.

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and ​most-active volcano, ​frequently ⁠disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions ​have been particularly intense this ​summer, ⁠affecting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season ⁠this ​summer.