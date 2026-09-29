Italy's Catania airport reopens after three-day Etna volcano stoppage

ROME, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's Catania airport reopened on Monday evening after three days of stoppage due to volcanic ash interference from the nearby Mount Etna, Reuters reported .
"The state of alert has ended, ordinary status has been restored, and full services have resumed," airport operator SAC wrote on social media.
All departures and arrivals to and from the Sicilian airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, had been suspended on Saturday due to Etna's activity.
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season this summer.