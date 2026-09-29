Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers in New York

NEW YORK, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately in New York with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah met with George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic; Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore; Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; and Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

The meetings discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and boost cooperation across several sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, energy and artificial intelligence, in support of mutual interests and efforts to advance development and prosperity.

Discussions also addressed the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for multilateral action and international partnerships to advance development efforts and fulfil the aspirations of peoples for stability and sustainable economic prosperity.

The meetings also touched on ongoing preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December, as well as international efforts to promote innovation and harness advanced technologies to address water challenges, support water security and advance sustainable development.

The meetings were attended by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations; and Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.