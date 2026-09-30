Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has reviewed the latest preparations for the eighth and largest edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026, which will take place from 19th to 22nd November 2026 at the Marina Hall, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company.

The exhibition continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for hosting major international events.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was briefed on the event’s organisation and preparations, operational plans, key exhibitors and participating international brands, as well as the accompanying programmes and activities that will take place alongside the exhibition.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The success of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and the continued growth of the marine sector reflect the vision of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen the nation’s position as a global hub for marine industries and events. This approach enhances the competitiveness of the sector while preserving Abu Dhabi’s rich marine heritage and safeguarding it for future generations.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of continuing to develop high-quality events that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as the region’s capital for specialised exhibitions and events.

He praised the role played by ADNEC Group in this regard and highlighted the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show’s contribution to supporting national industries, strengthening the competitiveness of local products at both regional and international levels, and helping them access new markets through partnerships, knowledge transfer and localisation.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, highlighted the importance of the continued support and patronage provided by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that the event’s success over the years has been driven by the UAE leadership’s unwavering support and the guidance of His Highness, which have helped establish the exhibition as one of the region’s leading specialised marine events.

Al Dhaheri added that the eighth edition will feature the largest participation since the event’s launch, bringing together leading local, Gulf and international companies specialising in boat and yacht manufacturing, marine equipment and technologies.

The exhibition will also feature live on-water demonstrations, interactive activities and unique experiences designed to enhance the visitor experience and appeal to marine lifestyle enthusiasts.

The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show continues to strengthen its position as a comprehensive platform that brings together all segments of the marine sector while showcasing the latest global innovations and technologies. In doing so, it further enhances Abu Dhabi’s standing on the international maritime events map.